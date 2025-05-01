Avalon Spy Night Preview: Poet Meredith Davies Hadaway Reads “When Dreams Go Walking”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Over the last few years, Meredith Davies Hadaway has increasingly been seen as the region’s foremost eco-poet as she draws on her time on the Eastern Shore and her love for the Chester River.

That is why Hadaway will be headlining the upcoming Spy Night at the Avalon on May 7th. She will read from her new book, Among the Many Disappearing Things, a collection of poems that commemorate both the beauty and the fragility of Eastern Shore life and landscapes.

She will be joined by special guest, poet Deidra Greenleaf Allan.

Here is a sample of her work.

This video is approximately one minute in length. For tickets, please go here.

Spy Nights with Meredith Davies Hadaway

with Guest Deidra Greenleaf Allan

Stoltz Listening Room

Doors: 5:30pm / Event: 6:00pm

May 7, 2025

