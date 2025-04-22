Kent School Receives 2025 Maryland Green School Award

The Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE) is pleased to announce that Kent School is recognized as a re-awarded 2025 Maryland Green School. Maryland Green Schools are part of a global community of sustainable green schools. There are 693 active Maryland Green Schools, 39% of all Maryland schools. This is Kent School’s third continuous renewal, and we are the only independent school in Kent County with this distinction.

Kent School received certification as a Maryland Green School after demonstrating and documenting a continuous effort to integrate sustainable environmental management practices, environmental education curriculum, professional development opportunities, and community engagement into our daily operations. The award signifies their commitment to developing stewards of the earth and reducing the school’s impact.

Nancy Mugele, Head of School, said, “I am so proud to continue our work as a Maryland Green School. Since 2017, Kent School has been a leader in environmental literacy with a nationally recognized Chesapeake Bay Studies program from PK – Grade 8. We are so grateful to MAEOE for this prestigious recognition.”

“Green Schools provide engaging and effective instruction by integrating environmental learning across all subjects. The results are powerful—we see students leading composting programs, conserving energy, joining environmental clubs, and advocating for what is important to them. These stories give us hope. They remind us that when young people are empowered with knowledge and a connection to the world around them, they become the changemakers we need—not just for the future, but right now, says Laura Johnson Collard, Executive Director of the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE).”

These schools are models within our state and in the U.S. Students want to participate, whether it is part of classwork or they initiate a project in a green club. Students are encouraging others to make a difference.

MAEOE will celebrate with Green Schools, Green Centers and schools that are interested in knowing more about the program at the annual Maryland Green Schools Youth Summit in May to which Kent School will send a group.

About Kent School: Kent School, a PK – Grade 8 school serving boys and girls on the bank of the Chester River, just outside of historic Chestertown, prepares students for active citizenship through joyful and rigorous academics, arts, and athletics in an inclusive community that fosters moral excellence.