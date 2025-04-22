Promises, Promises! Why Does Anyone Believe what a Politician Promises? By Maria Grant

In his first term, Trump promised to build a wall that Mexico would pay for. He promised to repeal Obamacare. The Washington Post tracked sixty other pledges that Trump made in his first term. Let’s just say his track record is less than stellar.

During the 2024 campaign, here are just a few of Trump’s promises:

“When I win, I will immediately bring prices down on Day One.”

“They’re dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. I’ll have that done in 24 hours.”

Promises made. Promises broken.

“Under my administration, we will be slashing energy prices by half.”

“We will eliminate regulations that drive up housing costs with the goal of cutting the cost of a new home in half.”

Promises yet to be realized. But I doubt that few Americans think “the golden age of America is here,” as their nest eggs dwindle, friends and relatives lose their jobs, and Social Security offices close in droves.

Of course, Trump is only one of many candidates who have made pie-in-the-sky declarative statements about how rosy life will be when they’re in charge.

Woodrow Wilson promised to keep us out of war—29 days later he asked Congress to declare war on Germany.

Herbert Hoover promised “a chicken in every pot.” Less than a year later, the U.S. was in a major depression.

Lyndon Johnson promised not to send our boys to war. He sent combat troops to Vietnam and escalated the war many times.

George Bush said, “Read my lips, no new taxes.” Later, he was forced to admit that increases in tax revenue would be necessary.

Barack Obama promised to “close the political divide in Washington.” When he left office, the country was more divided than before.

Our illustrious representative Andy “Handgun” Harris promised to serve only six terms but then opted to run again in 2022. An early holdout on Trump’s budget plan, Harris ultimately supported the budget resolution, paving the way for Trump’s “big, beautiful budget bill” which will increase the national debt.

The question is why anyone believes the unlikely scenarios for any of these promises.

Research indicates that voters interpret measured realistic explanations from candidates for possible progress on various issues as weaknesses. They want to see seismic progress on costs, inflation, the economy, border control, etc. So, when a candidate says all these things will happen on day one, they want them to be true, so they tend to vote for that candidate.

The result is major grandstanding by such candidates. They maintain their promises without showing any hint of compromising. Many voters see that positioning as strength. And the more unhappy the voter is with his or her current plight in life, the more likely they are to vote for the so-called “stronger” candidate.

The irony here is that many of those voters who felt they’ve been screwed by the so-called “elites” voted for Trump. They wanted stronger border protection, lower prices, and more jobs returning to America. Almost all Trump’s actions will benefit the wealthy more than the working class. The Urban Brookings Tax Policy estimates that households in the top five percent will get 45 percent of the benefits.

Average grocery prices were about 2.4 percent higher in March 2025 than they were in March 2024, according to Consumer Price Index data, which was the highest year-over-year inflation rate since 2023. Trump has continued to claim that grocery prices are going down, down, down. (This inflation statistic is accurate even though egg prices have dropped because of an improved supply due to a reduction in bird flu, lower wholesale costs, and declining demand following peak pricing.) Yesterday the value of the dollar sank to a ten-year low.

Then there are the upcoming spending cuts for programs like Medicaid and Food Stamps.

Tariffs will result in higher prices on most goods, including clothes at Target made in China. The Center for American Progress estimates that the proposed tariffs could cost the typical middle-class American family an estimated $2,500 to $3,500 per year.

The League of Women Voters claims that candidates can sometimes distort the truth in ways difficult to detect. The League suggests that voters be on the lookout for name calling, appeals to prejudices, rumor mongering, catchwords, passing the blame, promising the sky, and evading real issues. Sound familiar? Let’s attribute all our problems to DEI initiatives and trans athletes. (Out of the 510,000 athletes competing at the collegiate level in America, fewer than ten have identified as trans.)

We as Americans must do a better job of holding our elected officials accountable. We must keep scorecards on the promises they have made in the past and track their success rates. An independent body that publishes a monthly report on statements made accompanied by actual facts and outcomes would be a great first start. And voters have a responsibility to be as well informed as possible, something that is becoming increasingly difficult with partisan media and the outright misinformation on various streaming platforms.

Many of you reading this article will say, “Hey, Trump said he was going to secure the border, cut costs, etc. He’s doing that.” But let’s peel back that onion further. The mucked-up deportations to the El Salvador prison will cost taxpayers about $15 million for starters. That is money that should have been approved by Congress. Plus, we don’t even know who a majority of these prisoners are—none of whom received due process. And the jury is out on how much money is actually being saved by firing all these Federal workers. Laying off 25 percent of Federal workers would only reduce the Federal budget by one percent. And prepare yourself for the crippling effect these cuts will have on services rendered.

The proliferation of political promises rendering false hope reminds me of a few lyrics in the song Smiling Faces Sometimes by The Undisputed Truth. “Smiling faces show no traces of the evil that lurks within (can you dig it?) Smiling faces tell lies, and I’ve got proof.”

Maria Grant was principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm. While on the Eastern Shore, she focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.