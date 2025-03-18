UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown hosts third Student Art Exhibition

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, in partnership with the Kent Cultural Alliance and Kent County public and private schools, recently hosted its third student art reception in the hospital’s Aging & Wellness Center to showcase artwork from public and private school students in Kent County. University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown is a University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) hospital; UM SRH is a member of organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

“The UM Shore Regional Medical Center at Chestertown is once again proud to showcase the remarkable artwork created by talented students from Kent County’s public and private schools,” said Zack Royston, Vice President, Rural Health Care Transformation, and Executive Director at UM Shore Medical Center Chestertown. “This student art show is more than just an exhibition; it’s a powerful expression of hope, resilience, and creativity. Through the eyes of these young artists, viewers are invited to experience a world where art catalyzes healing and transformation.”

In 2023, UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s Rural Health Transformation Team began working with John Schratwieser, director of the Kent Cultural Alliance, and area schools to transform the walls of the Aging & Wellness Center into a source of enjoyment for patients and pride for local families and their students. Schratwieser and the UM Shore Regional Health team worked with area schools to collect artwork from Kent County Public Schools, Radcliffe Creek School and Kent School. The artwork is rotated on an intermittent basis.

“At the Kent Cultural Alliance, we welcome every opportunity we can get to celebrate the students and teachers in our local schools,” Schratwieser said. “We are grateful to UM Shore Regional Health for providing the space and for making the time to highlight these talented young people from across our county.”

A guiding theme driving the project was the belief that art contributes not only to the well-being of individuals, but also to communities, and that in a health care setting, art can help the healing process. It empowers the lives of our community creators and bring happiness to those who are fortunate enough to enjoy it.

“This exhibition is a celebration of creativity and community,” said Aimee Boumiea, an art teacher at H.H. Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown. “For art teachers, it’s an opportunity to showcase student artwork beyond the classroom, inspiring confidence, validating creativity, and building pride. Students are able to engage with the public and see firsthand how their art can make a real impact in a different setting. For families and hospital visitors, it offers a moment of inspiration and connection with these young artists. Art has the power to bring light and beauty to any space, and we are honored to be part of that experience.”

Artwork may be viewed by the public during normal business hours in the Aging & Wellness Center, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, please call Lara Wilson at 667-343-3145, or John Schratwieser at 410-778-3700.

