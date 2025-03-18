Talisman to celebrate the 151st Run for the Roses

On the first Saturday in May, Talisman Therapeutic Riding will again welcome Maryland belles and gents to the organization’s annual Derby party. The celebration at Churchill Downs will be spectacular as will the celebration on Blue Ribbon Lane in Grasonville, where guests will be surrounded by dozens of roses as they sip the traditional mint juleps, view the silent auction items, and taste premium bourbons.

Guests can stroll to the barn to meet the herd and then get more closely acquainted with one of the twelve therapeutic riding horses waiting for them in the Winners Circle. Gentlemen and ladies, in their iconic hats, will view a live broadcast of the Derby, enjoy a Southern style dinner, prepared by Chef David Perry of Ruthsberg Kitchens, and place their win-place-show wagers.

“Talisman’s Derby event truly is the most fun you can have in a hat,” said Chair Diana Saquella, Kentuckian herself. Most importantly, this event helps feed our twelve horses and provides much needed financial aid to those who can benefit from therapeutic riding but lack the funds to participate.

The doors open at 4:30, well before the televised race. Guests can learn the characteristics of several fine bourbons, explained by bourbon aficionado George Haag, and compete in the men’s and ladies hat contest..

The event will benefit Talisman Therapeutic Riding, Inc., a 501(c) 3 organization that pairs PATH trained instructors with horses to support children and adults with multiple physical and emotional challenges and veterans and first responders suffering from the effects of their jobs.

The event will take place on May 3rdth at the Talisman Therapeutic Riding farm at 172 Blue Ribbon Lane in Grasonville. Early bird tickets are $150 per person until April 11th and $175 per person after that. All reservations must be made in advance.

For further information and to purchase tickets go to www.talismantherapeuticriding.org or call 443- 239-9400.