Letter to the Editor: Republican voters will suffer under President Trump & Andy Harris

While I am a Democrat, my husband was a Republican as was I for awhile. I respected the position that we must show fiscal responsibility and strength abroad. I was a high school American History teacher for a number of years and delighted in teaching my students about the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the rich tapestry of our country as part of the American People Unit.

I fear Andy Harris’ support for the Trump administration’s plans will severely hurt the economy of the Eastern Shore and the needs of his own constituents. We may get rid of our immigrants but we’ll lose hard working, freedom loving people who work on our farms and nurseries, in construction, the crab industry, and home care, and at our poultry farms which are already experiencing the problems with bird flu. The tariffs against our allies will do untold destruction as our farmers face barriers to their crops as happened during President Trump’s first term. Their equipment will cost more since parts come from abroad.

People have been concerned about inflation. Costs were slowly coming down and now they are increasing once again. It is not President Trump’s fault that eggs are expensive. It is due to the bird flu. But wait until the tariffs kick in. Prices will skyrocket and many products will become scarce especially as our neighbors retaliate with their own tariffs.

I passed by the Sgt. Preston American Legion in Rock Hall the other day and thought about our veterans and what they have contributed to this country. And now they face a loss of VA benefits including needed healthcare.

President Trump has often accused Democrats of making the U.S. into a third world country. I don’t think so though we are on our way to that now. How can we attack our neighbors, Mexico and Canada? How can we abandon our role as the leader of the Free World? Make Gaza the Riviera of the Middle East as we lose the support of our allies there? And Andy Harris supports all of this and admires Hungary’s dictator.

The red states are going to suffer the most but in the end we will all suffer the consequences of electing people like Andy Harris who puts his own political future ahead of the interests of his own constituents. Perhaps Mr. Harris would like to address these and many other issues. I would suggest that he hold an in-person town hall instead of one over the phone where questions are carefully chosen. Kent County would be a good place to start.

Barbara Vann

Chestertown