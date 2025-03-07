Chestertown Flashback celebrates Women’s History Month with Eleanor Rochelle Ringgold

March is Women’s History month, so for our first flashback photo of the month we have a c. 1970 photograph of a Kent County woman in military service, Eleanor Rochelle Ringgold. She stands on the footstep of a large military vehicle, in uniform, wearing glasses, and smiling at the camera. Image courtesy of Chesapeake Heartland.

