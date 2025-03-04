Allegro Academy adult singing course

Do you like to sing? Wish you knew more about what’s going on when you do? Want to improve your voice by learning how to use it more intentionally? Why not join Allegro Academy’s Singing 101 course taking place this March?

In four sessions singers will learn or perhaps re-visit techniques used in vocal music through the study of proper breathing, pronunciation, voice types, basic note reading, and musicianship. This course is perfect for those who wish to more intentionally use their voice or brush-up on technique. No experience is necessary to participate.

Singing 101 will take place March 14, 21, 28, and April 4. Singers will meet from 10-11:15am at Allegro Academy, 114 N. Washington St. The cost for the four sessions is $65. To register please email [email protected].

Allegro Academy, a non-profit music conservatory located in downtown Easton, connects musicians through workshops, lessons, ensembles, and performances, and aspires to enrich the lives of music enthusiasts of all ages and incomes in our community. Academy Programs are supported in part by generous contributions from individuals, Talbot Arts, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, and the Maryland State Arts Council.