TAP presents Sci-Fi drama The Man From Earth, April 17-27

Tred Avon Players (TAP) continues its 2025 season with The Man From Earth, a thought-provoking sci-fi drama by Richard Schenkman, based on the book by Jerome Bixby and directed by Cecile Storm. The production runs from April 17-27 at the Oxford Community Center. Season passes and individual show tickets are available at www.tredavonplayers.org.

Hailed as one of the most intelligent science fiction stories ever written, The Man From Earth follows John Oldman, a retiring professor who stuns his colleagues with an extraordinary secret that challenges history, mortality and the unknown. What begins as an impromptu farewell gathering quickly spirals into a gripping intellectual and emotional battle as his friends struggle to separate fact from fantasy.

The extraordinary cast includes Greg Allis (John), Maddie Megahan (Harriet), Mary Ann Emerson (Edith), Zack Schlag (Dan), Cavin Moore (Sandy), Chris Agharabi (Art), Jenny Weske (Linda), and Corrie James (Lily).

Special Easter Weekend Performance Schedule

The Man From Earth opens on Thursday, April 17, and runs for seven performances through Sunday, April 27. Due to Easter Sunday falling on opening weekend, TAP will offer two performances on Saturday, April 19, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. instead of a Sunday matinee. This adjustment allows cast, crew, and audience members to enjoy the holiday with family and friends.

Tickets & Show Information

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students (fees included). Preview Night (April 17) and matinees sell out quickly! Tickets are available online at www.tredavonplayers.org or at the door before each performance (while seats last).

About Tred Avon Players

Founded in 1982, Tred Avon Players is a nonprofit community theater dedicated to enriching, educating, and entertaining audiences with high-quality productions. For more than four decades, TAP has thrived thanks to the dedication of local performers, stagehands, audience members, and donors. To learn how you can get involved or purchase tickets for upcoming shows, visit www.tredavonplayers.org and follow TAP on Facebook, X and Instagram.