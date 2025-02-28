Easton Choral Arts To Present Dan Forrest’s “Creation”

Easton Choral Arts Society (ECAS) is excited to present Dan Forrest’s “Creation” on April 25 and 27 at Christ Church Easton, featuring two Grammy-nominated professional vocal soloists: soprano Jessica Beebe and baritone Jim Williams, as well as Christopher Gage on organ. Tickets are on sale now at eastonchoralarts.com.

“Creation” is a new work by acclaimed American composer Dan Forrest. It was commissioned to honor the 225th anniversary of Haydn’s similarly titled masterpiece and was first performed in February of 2024. Easton Choral Arts is among the first choirs in the country to perform the work, which is destined to become a cornerstone of modern choral repertoire.

“Creation” truly is a celebration of the wonders and beauties of our world, drawing on ancient texts that reflect humanity’s awe of nature. Dan Forrest himself states, “I hope this work overwhelms its listener with the wonder and joy that still shines through in our world.” Even in early rehearsals, the choir and staff at ECAS are truly inspired by this music, thanks to the soaring vocals and the rich accompaniments. Singers describe the music as “joyful,” “surprising,” and “beautiful,” expressing an eagerness to share the music with their community.

Adding to the performance is group of professional instrumentalists that truly bring the world’s creation to life, using imaginative orchestration to create interesting (and sometimes humorous) moments for the audience. Listen for the sounds of an elephant in the trombone, or the falling rain with percussion.

ECAS Director Alexis Ward states, “The music of Dan Forrest’s ‘Creation’ is absolutely stunning. Each movement feels like a journey, drawing listeners into a sonic world of awe and wonder. Forrest has an extraordinary ability to weave ancient texts with modern musical language, creating something timeless yet fresh. The percussion parts in particular add an incredible layer of texture and expression that is absolutely captivating. It’s a privilege to work with such a remarkable piece, and I can’t wait for our audience to experience its beauty and emotional depth.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Easton Choral Arts website at eastonchoralarts.com. Advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended, as this concert is expected to sell out.

Guest soloist Jim Williams’ career highlights include performing with the Washington National Opera both in the chorus and as a soloist, and performing with the Grammy-nominated Aeolians at Oakwood University, where he graduated with a degree in Vocal Performance and Pedagogy.

Guest soloist Jessica Beebe has performed all over the world, including solo operatic appearances with Opera Philadelphia, Bergen National Opera and Los Angeles Philharmonic. In addition to serving on the voice faculty at Franklin and Marshall College, Jessica is a member of many professional chamber ensembles across the country, including the Grammy nominated The Crossing and Clarion Ensembles.

Organist Christopher Gage received his Doctorates in Organ Performance and Music Theory from the University of Kansas. He currently teaches music theory at the University of Delaware, where he directs the Collegium Musicum ensemble and serves as the faculty advisor for the Xi Mu chapter of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia.

The Easton Choral Arts Society hard at work in rehearsal. Assistant Director Amy Morgan at the piano.