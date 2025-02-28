Wine of the Week: Rosso Della Motta Vino Rosso

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market we will taste the Rosso Della Motta Vino Rosso, 100% Nebbiolo, ($19.50, ABV 13%) from the Centovigne /Castello di Castellengo winery in Costa della Sesia, a lesser known region of Alta Piemonte. Due to the dual death blows of phylloxera and industrialization, there ae few vineyards in this area and the tiny vineyards that remain are part of a viticultural tradition that was nearly lost. The Centovigne /Castello di Castellengo winery produces the indigenous grapes Nebbiolo, Erbaluce, and Vespolina.

Nature has blessed Piemonte with ideal conditions for viticulture; when the nebbia (fog) gently makes her descent into the valley, she covers the thin skins of the Nebbiolo grapes so they can slumber until they fully mature into the complex, earthy flavor, red fruit and tannins that are characteristic of this grape that has flourished in Piemonte since the 13th century. Castello di Castellengo traces its roots to 1682 when a document was found listing the number of barrels and vats located inside the Castello di Castellengo.

In 1998, Winemaker Magda Zago and her husband Alessandro Ciccioni began making wine from tiny plots and their vineyard has grown to 7.5 hectares. Numerous 80+ year old vineyards surround the historic Castello di Castellengo, inspiring them to add “Centovigne” (one hundred vineyards) to their wine labels.

Magda credits a lesson in elementary school about the magic of fermentation that led to her studies at the University of Enology in Milan. She is committed to biodiversity and sustainable viticulture by using native yeasts, cement tanks, large recycled oak barrels and natural temperature control.

Emily and I tasted this wine recently with our rep. and we both felt it would be a great addition to our collection. We liked its medium body, elegant bouquet, aromas of cassis, plum, sweet spices and smooth tannins. This wine would pair well with Piazza’s medium aged cheeses and/or cured meats, or pasta with red sauce. If you like your Nebbiolo refined and aged in old wood, this one’s for you!

The winery also offers four ensuites in an 18th century building in the historic village of Castello di Castellengo. Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a taste of this very special Nebbiolo!

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.