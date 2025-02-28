MENU

February 28, 2025

Chestertown Flashback is Back with a floating sawmill

The Flashback Photo is back with a grainy but fascinating view of a floating sawmill on the Sassafras River, c. 1900. A long-john boiler and a tall smokestack are visible in this photograph, which appeared in M.V. Brewington’s This Was Chesapeake Bay (New York, 1953) with photo credit going to Thomas P. Hammer.

As always, if you have any additional details to share about this photograph, or about floating saw mills in Kent County, please email [email protected].

