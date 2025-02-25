Chester River Chorale’s spring concerts celebrate “Angels”

Come experience “Angels”, the Chester River Chorale’s enchanting spring concert that celebrates the timeless allure of angelic figures across music history. This unique program brings together a vast array of pieces inspired by angels, showcasing both the reverence of classical masters and the spirit of modern folk, country, and rock. From the serene works of Palestrina, Mozart, Brahms, and Faure to soulful tunes from beloved contemporary artists, “Angels” explores how these celestial figures have been seen as protectors, muses, guides, and even rebels. Each piece offers a new perspective on angels as symbols of love, justice, comfort, hope, resilience, and even rebellion.

This spring the Chorale, led by Artistic Director Alexis Ward and Assistant Artistic Director and Pianist Stephanie LaMotte, is excited to be joined by multiple talented artists – singer-songwriter Pam Ortiz and the Pam Ortiz Band. Pam Ortiz is that rare songwriter who can touch people where they feel deeply, where they laugh and where they cry. The Pam Ortiz Band includes Pam’s husband, Bob Ortiz, on percussion and guitar, Ford Schumann on guitar, Philip Dutton on piano and keyboards and Nevin Dawson on viola and violin. Each of the artists brings a wealth of individual talent to the band and are accomplished musicians within and outside of the Pam Ortiz Band.

Chester River Chorale performs during the April 2024 “Chesapeake” concert

With a choir of nearly 100 voices, featured singer Pam Ortiz, featured violinist (fiddler) Nevin Dawson, and the dynamic accompaniment of the Pam Ortiz Band, “Angels” creates an immersive experience that bridges ancient traditions with modern soundscapes. Highlights include classical excerpts from Faure’s Requiem, Mozart’s Requiem, and Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, as well as iconic modern favorites with tunes by Charlie Daniels and Billy Joel. This powerful fusion of styles promises an unforgettable concert that celebrates a universal and timeless fascination with angel figures across musical history. Whether you’re drawn to the elegance of choral tradition or the freshness of contemporary hits, “Angels” invites you to experience the wonder where these worlds meet.

Concerts are Friday, April 11th at 7:30 pm and Saturday, April 12th at 4:00 pm at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown. Tickets for the concerts may be reserved online – https://www.chesterriverchorale.org/performances/spring-concert-2025/ .

Chester River Chorale concerts pack the house so we encourage everyone to Reserve your tickets now and Make a donation (suggested $20 per adult) to join us for an unforgettable concert sure to stir your hearts and minds. No walk-in seating will be reserved.