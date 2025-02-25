Choptank Health welcomes Rachel Lange, PNP, to pediatric practice

Choptank Community Health System recently welcomed primary pediatric care provider Rachel Lange, PNP, to its school-based health care team at Easton Elementary and Easton High Schools.

She also supports Choptank Health’s pediatric medical practice at Choptank Health’s Denton and Easton Health Centers.

Lange brings extensive expertise in pediatric primary and neonatal intensive care, including specialized experience as a transport nurse for critically ill newborns.

She graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in nursing from Palm Beach Atlantic University. She earned a master of science in nursing as an Advanced Practitioner of Nursing: Acute Care Pediatric Nurse Practitioner from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Lange is a licensed nurse practitioner with an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse certification in Maryland and is certified through the Pediatric Nurse Certification Board.

Choptank Health’s school-based health centers and a mobile health unit reach more than 8,000 students each year, providing dental services in Dorchester County; medical, dental, nutrition, and behavioral health services in Caroline and Talbot Counties; and medical and dental services in Queen Anne’s and Kent Counties.

The school-based health centers are a partnership between Choptank Health, Maryland Department of Health, county health departments, and each county’s public school system, with care coordinated with each enrolled student’s primary care provider and/or primary dentist.

Services include in-person, virtual, curbside, well, and urgent care during the school year and over the summer. Students can receive diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, behavioral health, nutrition, and educational services.

School-based dental programs include dental screenings and sealants, polishing/cleanings, oral health education, fluoride treatments, and dental emergency referrals.

Student enrollment forms and more about Choptank Community Health System’s school-based health programs are at www.choptankhealth.org/schoolbased.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children, including school-based health in all five counties—with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all, with more at www.choptankhealth.org.