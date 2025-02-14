Wine of the Week: PutzenHof Bodzer Leiten

Ciao Tutti!

Happy Valentine’s Weekend-Piazza is well stocked with chocolates and bubbly for your celebrations!

If you are celebrating at home, this weekend we are tasting the Bozner Leiten (hills of Bolzano) Sudtirol Alto Adige DOC from the PutzenHof winery, near Bolzano in Italy’s most northern region, the Trentino-Alto Adige.

The Alto Adige River divides the region between the Sud Tirol-Alto Adige in the north from the Trentino region in the south. Prior to 1919, Alto Adige was part of the Austrian-Hungarian Empire with its architecture of steep roofed chalets and onion dome churches. Trentino, which borders Lombardia and the Veneto, is firmly Italian. The landscape is one of extremes-from the Alpine peaks ending in green valleys with tranquil lakes.

The region’s winemaking technology ranks among the best of Italy’s twenty regions. Its Institute of San Michele all’ Adige is not only one of Europe’s most important research institutions but also is considered to be one of Italy’s best oenological schools. It’s not surprising, since grape vines have been growing here since 2000 BC (!) with the monasteries becoming winemakers during the medieval period.

The winery is managed by a member of the third generation of the family, Roman Mottironi, whose grandmother bought the estate in the early 1950’s. The first wine production was in 2009 from the estate’s 4 hectares of vines. The mountain air, SW exposure, sandy soil and the estate’s microclimate produces their three white and three red wines that are fresh, minerally and flavorful.

Bozner Leiten is a harmonious blend of 85% Schiava and 15% Lagrein, both indigenous grapes of the Alto Adige. I like this wine for its fruity and intense aroma, bursting with fresh berries and bright cherries. If you like the smooth and medium body of a Pinot Noir, this one’s for you!

Pair with Piazza’s antipasti, speck, cured meats (Piazza’s new smoked capocollo would be a match made in heaven), roasted pork or chicken and mild cheeses.

In addition to great wines, PutzenHof is also an Agriturismo-one of my travel goals is to visit Bolzano in the fall to hike and to stay in one of their six rooms.

If you have not yet tasted this wine, come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Sat. from noon to 4:45.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.