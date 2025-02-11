On Saturday, March 1, The Mainstay, in partnership with the Hedgelawn Foundation, is excited to welcome back the traditional bluegrass sounds of Danny Paisley and Southern Grass

Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass play powerful, unadorned, and intense traditional bluegrass. There is no hybrid or genre-bending music here. Their combination of instrumentation and vocals convey the energy and emotion of classic bluegrass and country music. Danny’s lead vocals lead the charge. He has been described as having “the voice of bluegrass,” and his talent has been recognized by some of the leading icons of bluegrass, including Alison Krause. In 2020, Paisley joined an elite group of vocalists to be awarded the Male Bluegrass Vocalist of the Year for the second time by the IBMA, an achievement only given to eight others in Bluegrass music history.

The group has also received over 15 Bluegrass Music Award Nominations, and won the 2009 IBMA Song of the Year.

Southern Grass continues the rich family tradition started by Bob Paisley (Danny’s father) and Ted Lundy. With Danny Paisley on guitar, Southern Grass also features Danny’s son Ryan on mandolin, and Lundy’s sons (T.J. Lundy is a highly respected fiddler bridging the gap between old-time fiddling and bluegrass music, and brother Bobby is a renowned multi-instrumentalist who has gained attention for his unique bass style). The band also includes Mark Delaney on banjo (formerly with Randy Waller and the Country Gentlemen).

Showtime for the Mainstay concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall,