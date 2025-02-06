Resonance welcomes back acclaimed vocal artist Meagan Sill Feb. 16

Immerse yourself in the warm ambiance of a fireplace and let the beautiful vocals of opera singer Meagan Sill comfort you this winter season at the National Music Festival’s Resonance concert Sunday, February 16, 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Parish, Kent. Sill is an internationally acclaimed opera singer, performing in both Europe and the United States. She specializes in Bel Canto, which means “Beautiful Singing.”

St. Paul’s Parish, Kent, is at 7579 Sandy Bottom Rd., Chestertown, MD 21620. Tickets are $22 for adults; $5 for students and children. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.nationalmusic.us or at the door.

“We are thrilled to have critically acclaimed singer Meagan Sill return to Chestertown after thrilling audiences at the National Music Festival a few years ago,” said Richard Rosenberg, artistic director of the Festival. “Meagan has the great range, vocal agility, and sweetness of tone to be a true Bel Canto artist.” In the past, she has performed at a National Music Festival cabaret fundraiser, and sang Mozart’s “Exultant, Jubilate!” and Richard Strauss’ final scene from his opera, “Der Rosenkavalier” (The Rose Cavalier), with the National Music Festival Symphony Orchestra.

Award-Winning Singer

Critics have praised Sill as having “the most cut and sparkle without shrillness.” She recently performed an all-Rossini program at the international renowned Festival Lanaudiére in Canada with noted singers Michael Spyres and Lawrence Brownlee. She has worked closely with the historical ensemble Teatro Nuovo, where she has been a principal and a soloist, and where she sang the role of Lisa in La Sonnambula in their 2021-2022 season.

Sill has rapidly gained traction overseas after having an award-winning 2021 summer season at the Rossini Festival in Wildbad Bel Canto Festival in Bad Wildbad, Germany. In Wildbad, she sang the principal role of Lucilla in La scala di seta, which has just seen a live recording release on the Naxos label. This engagement culminated in the winning of the annual Inge-Borkh Stipendium awarded by festival director Jochen Schönleber. Meagan also received the Maestro Fabio Luisi Scholarship during her time in Italy while performing at the Solo Belcanto Festival in Montisi-Montalcino.

Engaging the Audience with Multiple Arts

Meagan Sill is a multi-talented artist and her concert will go beyond just vocals as a way of engaging her audience. As an added bonus, her performance will also include her visual art work, writings, and even flower arranging. “Art is a vehicle for thought. The more art in all its many forms that I can produce, the greater the opportunity for engagement.” Sill notes that, “By incorporating multiple art forms, I hope to prove the importance of creative thought and unlimited expression.”

Sill is thrilled to be back in Chestertown, where her father grew up. “Chestertown to me is reminiscent of summers with my grandmother, having crabs and being near the water.” She adds that, for a musician who travels frequently and is no stranger to short stays in various homes, hotels, and Airbnbs, “returning to Chestertown has the feeling of home.”