February 6, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

7 Ed Notes Education Ed Portal Lead

High Priority: KCPS seeking community support for HB0736

Kent County Public Schools is asking everyone to support its efforts to seek more money from the state to build a new Kent County Middle School.

There is a bill being heard in the Maryland General Assembly that would do this and KCPS needs the community’s help getting it passed!

There are three ways you can show your support starting this Friday, Feb. 7.

  1. You can sign onto a form letter KCPS will be submitting to the House Appropriations Committee at the close of business Friday, Feb. 7. KCPS asks for your name, town and email address. Go to: https://tinyurl.com/p44swp65.
  2. You can submit your own letter or a copy of the KCPS form letter between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 by creating an account through My MGA. Go to https://mgaleg.maryland.gov/mgawebsite/ and click the “My MGA” icon at the top right. Click here to download a copy of the KCPS form letter from the school system’s website. Just add your information at the bottom of the letter, save it as a PDF and submit it!
  3. Sign up to provide in-person testimony through the My MGA portal. The hearing is schedule for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Kent County Public Schools thank everyone for being a part of this community effort.

