Mid-Shore Health: The role of forensic nursing with survivors of sexual and physical assault

For the Spy’s continued interview series with UM Shore Regional Health, we asked Shannon Temple, their long-tenured forensic nurse coordinator, to stop by the Spy Studio earlier this month to talk about the unique challenges related to helping survivors of sexual and physical assault. Shannon highlights forensic nurses’ critical role in providing compassionate care to those suffering such traumatic experiences while aiding investigations to bring their assailants to justice.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length. For more information about Shore Regional Health’s programs for victims of sexual and physical assault, please go here.