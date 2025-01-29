Sign up! Summer jobs at Church Hill Theatre’s Green Room Gang camp

Do you love musical theater; and enjoy working with talented young people? If you have the right qualifications, Church Hill Theatre’s summer theater program, the Green Room Gang, may be the perfect summer intern job for you. Running from June 23 through July 27, 2025, the program culminates in a fully staged musical production. Past shows have included junior versions of Shrek, Anastasia Youth Edition, Seussical Kids, and Disney’s Aristocats Kids and other well-known Broadway hits.

The camp is divided by age, with an adult director for each group and interns moving between groups according to their skills and interests. GRG Jr., for students in grades 1-5, meets for half a day, four days a week, and produces its own stand-alone show. GRG Sr., for grades 6-12, meets for six hours a day and produces a more complex and challenging show. The final production brings both groups together for a rousing curtain call.

Interns should have a HS diploma and theater experience. Preference is given to those enrolled in a college theater program. Of particular interest is an intern with expertise in the technical side of theater – lighting, sound, set design and construction, costuming, and props – in addition to performance.

Interns assist the director for each group in any capacity requested. They may be asked to run students through theater exercises, review lines, songs, and choreography, help with set construction or work on costumes. The shows almost always play to full and enthusiastic audiences.

Interested applicants can learn more about CHT and its previous seasons by visiting our website at http://www.churchhilltheatre.org. Applications are available on the website or by phoning the CHT office at 410-556-6003 or by email at: [email protected].

The deadline for applications is February 28, 2025, or until all positions are filled.