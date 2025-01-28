Sale begins for Talbot County Garden Club’s “Hot Ticket” Spring Symposium

Flowers, Flowers and More Beautiful Flowers in every innovative form imaginable will star at the “FLORAL FÊTE” – the Talbot County Garden Club’s 2025 Spring Symposium and Luncheon. This celebration of floral inspiration is designed to captivate you and your friends from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm on Tuesday, April 22 at The Oaks Waterfront Hotel in Easton.

In addition to spectacular floral displays, the day’s delights will include a délicieux plated luncheon, excellent refreshments, exciting onsite vendor boutiques, and three stellar speakers offering a range of demonstrations on floral and related horticultural topics:

Author Linda Jane Holden: “The Art of the Possible: Stories and Lessons from a Self-taught Gardener”

P rolific garden design author, self-taught garden historian and White House & Bunny Mellon gardens expert. Her book Nantucket Looms: A Legacy of Style will be released in March 2025.

Floral Designer Sandra Sigman: “French Blooms: Floral Arrangements Inspired by Paris and Beyond”

Second-generation floral designer, author of French Blooms , founder and operator of Andover, Massachusetts’s Les Fleurs, and curator of all things French.

Artist Anne Thompson Blackwell: “Pressing Botanicals: Harvesting Nature’s Bounty”

A trained artist and plantswoman who employs centuries-old traditions, Anne collects foliage and flowers for preservation from some of the most picturesque regions of the eastern US.

Tickets are available online at https://talbotcountygc.org. Tickets are $175 per person. A limited number of premium tickets at $200 per person may be available if tables are reserved for 8 or 10 persons. Tickets to this biennial event traditionally sell out well in advance.

As the club’s major fund-raiser for the year, proceeds will help support the Club’s good works and green projects for the Talbot County Community. These include beautification and maintenance of four parks in the Town of Easton; holiday decorations for public buildings; free gardening lectures open to the public; involvement with Young Gardeners, Meals on Wheels, Talbot Hospice, Talbot Interfaith Shelter, and The ARC and Benedictine Adult Services; and partnership programs supporting the Town’s Rail Trail Extension and U.S. Post Office grounds landscaping.

Paige Connelly and Tracy Garrett co-chair this year’s event.

For questions, contact [email protected].

