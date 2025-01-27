Profiles in Spirtuality: A Chat with The Easton Group’s Stephanie Saunders

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If somone had to guess where one of the Mid-Shore’s top financial services executives goes on vacation, there is a good chance they would be wrong regarding Stephanie Saunders. While her peers might head off to trips in the Bahamas and tours of Europe, Stephanie has chosen the likes of Pakistan and the Philippine Islands when she takes a break from being a senior vice president at The Easton Group, a local affiliate with Morgan Stanley in Easton.

From her early days as a teller at St. Michaels Bank to now managing one of the largest investment portfolios on the Shore, Stephanie sees this remarkable professional growth as just another example of her lifelong relationship with her God. Part of that relationship is using her faith to use her vacation time to work with community organizations in some of the most economically challenging countries in the world.

The Spy asked Stephanie to come by the Spy Studio a few weeks ago to talk about her faith and how those “holidays” have become some of her life’s most spiritually rewarding experiences.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.