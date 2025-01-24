Wine of the Week: Barale Fratelli Dolcetto d’Alba Le Rose

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste a red wine, the Dolcetto d’Alba Le Rose ($21.50), from the Barale Fratelli winery in Barolo, Piemonte. This region contains some of Italy’s most esteemed and highly priced vineyards and Barolo is one of the UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The Barale family has been making wine since the 1870’s. Their grapes are spread over eight vineyard sites for a total of thirteen hectares and their wines have been winning awards from the late 1880’s to the present.

The Cantina Barale is located in the heart of the Barolo village and includes accommodations for guests above the winery and cellar.

Fourth generation Sergio and his daughters Eleonora & Gloria now manage the winery and continue the Barale family’s commitment to sustainable farming and biodiversity. In their winemaking, they use the top three strains of the 216 native yeasts they submitted to the University of Turin for molecular analysis to balance their terroir’s character with healthy fermentations. Their membership in the organization VinNatur led them to undertake experiments to reintroduce extinct bug populations into their local terroir!

The Barale Dolcetto d’Alba Le Rose is 100% Dolcetto grape. Emily and I tasted it recently with a wine rep and we both liked its medium body, fruity taste of cherry and plum and slight tannins that would make it a perfect match for any of Piazza’s cured meats, or to accompany your appetizers, grilled or roasted chicken, salmon or pasta with cheesy sauces.

Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a taste!

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.