Red dye by Katherine Emery

I was newly pregnant with my fourth child the summer that the chicken pox was running rampant in my neighborhood. August is one of the windiest months on the island of Oahu in Hawaii with persistent trade winds blowing from the northeast. The trade winds came to a “dead halt” the week that my two youngest children got the rash. We lived on Pearl Harbor and our windows were louvered, perfect to catch the island breezes, not an air conditioner in sight. It was a tortuous few days without sleep, in the unrelenting heat, monitoring the scratching of hundreds of blisters. My daughter, Jenny got the rash first, then my son, Stuart. Jenny’s case was mild and she was the perfect patient at six years old. Stuie’s rash was everywhere on his little four year old body, except his eyes. I would slather him in Calamine lotion after an oatmeal bath but the itchiness was unbearable for him. He would even scratch when he was asleep. In a desperate phone call for help, my mom remembered an “old wives tale” that recommended covering a child’s hands with white cotton socks to make it difficult to scratch, avoiding infection, of course he hated that and pulled them off. The looming fear was that too much scratching would lead to impetigo. Impetigo was very common in children living in Hawaii due to its contagiousness, it required the dreaded antibiotic ointment, lots of band aids, and extended quarantine time. Other Moms in the neighborhood would send their children over to “visit” for a few minutes, exposing them to the chicken pox, just to “get it over with.” Somehow, my eldest didn’t catch the chicken pox that summer, he continued to “live his best life,” swimming, riding his bike, and playing with his many friends.

I was surprised that I didn’t “bounce back” after the stress that days of around the clock nursing care placed on my body, then

“morning sickness” that lasted all day, reared its ugly head. Just days after everyone recovered from the Chicken Pox, I was able to fix breakfast and take my children to school in the morning, but I would come home and collapse on the couch. I was so sick that I would just float in the pool in the mornings during my daily lap swim. The only food I could eat all day was a Jack in the Box’s Swiss Mushroom Burger. By the time dinner arrived I was starving but I lacked the energy to prepare anything for my family so we ate out most nights. The nightly restaurant choice was mainly based on the dessert menu, I had also developed an affection/addiction for Black Forest Cake.

Despite eating out every night, restaurants were considered a special treat and “Shirley Temples” were ordered for my kids, whose usual drink options were water, juice and milk. My youngest child, Stuie would ask for extra maraschino cherries on top. After having drunk his first “Shirley Temple” and before our entrees arrived, Stuie was up and running circles around the table. To avoid disturbing other diners, I would escort Stuie outside to “run it off.” After tracking this behavior for a couple of days, I concluded that the maraschino cherries and the grenadine in the drink had to be the culprit. My search led to a Los Angeles Times article dated January 24,1985 about a group filing suit over Federal inaction on food dyes. The article reported that “the fate of maraschino cherries’ brilliant red color hangs precariously by a thin stem.” The article goes on to say; “There are serious doubts about the safety of the food dye that transforms dull-yellow cherries into artificially bright scarlet garnishes for everything from cocktails to cakes.” The Public Citizens Health Research Group filed a suit against the federal government to force a ban on the color additive known as FD&C; Red No. 3, a chemical found to produce thyroid tumors in laboratory animals.

There wasn’t standard medical testing for food dye allergies but my “Mom’s intuition” knew that Stuie should never have maraschino cherries ever again. It turns out that one of Stuie’s favorite candy, Skittles, was also filled with food dyes. To avoid any more reactions, I did my best to avoid red dyes by reading labels at the grocery store.

One evening, when Stuie was twelve, he complained of a headache, we tried the usual remedies, quiet, dark room, and a cool cloth on his forehead. He wasn’t feverish, achy or nauseous so I ruled out the flu. Later in the evening, Stuie spiked a very high fever, he went from 98.6 to 104 in a matter of minutes. We immediately drove to the emergency room. After triage, Stuie was given an IV although he wasn’t dehydrated. The doctor on duty suspected a “Thyroid Storm” and Stuie was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit. He was placed on a cooling pad and with the fluids, the goal was to reduce his fever. Stuie bounced back quickly and his hospital stay was short.

A Thyroid Storm is a rare, life threatening condition that generally happens to people over the age of forty. Approximately five to seven people out of a million experience thyroid storms. When you are experiencing a thyroid storm, the large levels of thyroid hormones in your body launches your metabolism into high speed which is dangerous and life-threatening. When there’s intense metabolic activity, your body needs more oxygen. To meet your body’s needs, your heart beats very fast (tachycardia), which can cause heart failure.

Stuie was monitored by his pediatrician for a while after his thyroid storm but eventually the Dr. concluded that it was a one time occurrence. Stuie returned to his active childhood and didn’t have any other thyroid issues. After reading about red dye and the thyroid, I do wonder if those maraschino cherries and Skittles were to blame for Stuie’s thyroid storm. I guess I’m grateful that the side effects of red dye are finally being taken seriously all these years later.