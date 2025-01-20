SMAL announces 2025 Mixed Media exhibit  winners

The St. Michaels Art League (SMAL) is pleased to announce the winners of their Mixed Media exhibit which can be seen at the newly renovated St. Michaels Community Center during the month of January.

Mixed Media is art that uses at least two different mediums and includes assemblages, collages and more and may use paint, cloth, paper, wood and found objects etc.

The exhibit was judged by Diane Dubois Mullaly, a well-known local artist known for her contemporary impressionist work using a palette knife. She attended art school at Temple University and is a frequent instructor at the Academy Art Museum in Easton. For more information visit dianeduboismullaly.com.

First Place was awarded to Susan Thomas for “Allegretto,” Second Place went to Susan Schauer for “Flower Vase,” and Third Place to Camille Woodbury for “A Murder of Crows.” Honorable Mentions went to Nancy Lorentz for “With Love from Ireland” and to Irene Martinelli for “I Only Have Eyes For You.”

The St. Michaels Community Center is located at 103 Railroad Ave. in St. Michaels. The public is welcome to view the exhibit during their regular hours of 9am-5pm Monday-Friday. Artwork for sale through the artist.

For more information about this exhibit or other SMAL activities visit smartleague.org.