Waterfowl Festival & The Ward Foundation present: Maryland State Arts Council Folklife Film & Art Evening

The Ward Foundation, in collaboration with the Waterfowl Festival and the Maryland State Arts Council, is pleased to announce the Folklife Apprentice Film Series event, scheduled for January 23, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Waterfowl Festival Building, located at 40 S. Harrison St, Easton, MD.

This engaging evening will feature a selection of short films from the Maryland State Arts Council’s Folklife Apprenticeship program, showcasing diverse cultural traditions and artistic practices.

“Going into 2025, we are thrilled to be offering such an engaging and meaningful program featuring films from all across the artistic landscape. We are excited to engage a larger audience by offering diverse educational opportunities along with our partners at the Maryland State Arts Council and the Ward Foundation,” remarked Deena Kilmon, executive director of the Waterfowl Festival. “We encourage the community to take advantage of this wonderful free arts program.”

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to participate in a hands-on activity, painting a bufflehead silhouette under the guidance of Master Carver, Waterfowl Festival Hall of Fame honoree and National Heritage Award Winner, Rich Smoker.

Admission to the event is free; however, registration is required.

To register, please visit the Ward Foundation’s website at https://wardfdn.org/learn- explore/program-calendar/ folklife-apprentice-film- series/.

Event Details:

Date: January 23, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Waterfowl Festival Building, 40 S. Harrison St, Easton, MD

Admission: Free (Registration required)

For more information about the event and other programs, please visit the Ward Foundation’s website at https://wardfdn.org/. Ward Foundation PO Box 2132 Salisbury, Maryland 21802 Phone: 410-339-0668 Email: [email protected].

About the Waterfowl Festival

Since 1971, the Waterfowl Festival has raised nearly six million dollars for conservation and education efforts. Proceeds from the festival support various environmental, art, student scholarships, and cultural initiatives, ensuring that future generations can understand and enjoy the beauty and diversity of waterfowl and their environments. The festival also plays a vital role in supporting the local community, drawing visitors from around the country and boosting the regional economy.

About the Ward Foundation:

The Ward Foundation is dedicated to promoting and preserving the legacy of the Ward Brothers, artistic traditions, community heritage, and connections to the natural environment.

Through various events, programs, and educational initiatives, the foundation supports and interprets the rich cultural heritage of the region.

