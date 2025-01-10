Tom Paine’s gift to America By Tom Timberman

“These are the times that try men’s men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country, but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman..” “Common Sense” by Tom Paine

Tom Paine and the Spirit of Revolution: Paine is probably the least known of America’s Founding Fathers, and thus our general ignorance of his signal contributions to the creation of the USA. President John Adams, reflecting back on the Revolution, wrote: “Without the pen of the author of ‘Common Sense’ (Paine), the sword of Washington would have been raised in vain.” But, who was he, and why was he so important?

By the early 1770s, Paine was a relatively well known, self-made intellectual and political commentator when Ben Franklin, representing the American colonies in London, met him. After multiple conversations, Franklin had become impressed with Paine’s, for the time, radical views and also with the strength and conviction he expressed them. In 1774, he invited Paine to move to Philadelphia and to work with him and others on a movement aimed at independence from Great Britain.

Paine arrived in Philadelphia on 11/30/1774. He was 37 years old with well settled social and political beliefs and opinions. His father’s Quaker beliefs and the social segregation he suffered as a result, deeply affected Tom growing up. As did his later gig-based travels around England, following his parents’ deaths. He was exposed to and experienced the distorted social and political reality of his country; that those who inherited wealth and status monopolized power in Great Britain. And families like his, had none.

Paine was essentially the social media platform of the Revolution. And his words urging the colonists to separate from, not negotiate with, George III made their mark. He emphasized independence as American citizens, was the only way to escape continued subservience to the distant British Crown. Prior to Paine, colonists’ complaints were much milder; they wanted the British Parliament to grant them their full rights as British subjects. Paine changed their minds.

“Common Sense” and the Revolution: Paine’s most famous and probably most influential work, was the 47 page pamphlet “Common Sense” published on January 10, 1776. It was a general indictment of British monarchs, but focused on George III. Paine’s radical rhetoric and skillful argumentation electrified the colonies, and “Common Sense” quickly became one of the best-selling written works in America, surpassed only by the Bible. In 2025, “Common Sense” retains the record for the American publication, by a single author, read by the largest percentage of the population.

Six months later, in June 1776, Jefferson’s eloquent Declaration of Independence was approved by the Continental Congress, officially realizing Paine’s (and others) points.

That summer was a thrilling time for all Americans, minus the Loyalists. It was filled with great energy, excitement and embedded optimism about what lay ahead. However, that began to dim in August 1776 with the first British defeats of the Continental Army. Americans were being forcefully reminded that His Majesty’s Government rejected Jefferson’s Declaration and were going to fight to retain the King’s colonies.

One American defeat was followed by another, until George Washington’s small force was driven out of Long Island, then Manhattan and then New Jersey. By late November 1776, the 5,000 American troops were positioned along the banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania. The gnawing cold, chilled the badly clothed soldiers as supplies dwindled and these already dispirited and exhausted men, began to grumble louder. Their officers had little doubt that in January 1777, a large number would go home when their short enlistment obligations ended. .

Washington and the senior Congressional leadership, including Paine’s patron, Ben Franklin, had left Philadelphia for Baltimore, fearing a British assault. They knew that a critical moment in the revolution was fast approaching .Popular belief in independence was weakening and American communities were becoming reluctant to contribute more money and supplies to provision the Army. They understood that absent a reversal on the battlefield, they would lose the American people.

Christmas 1776: Paine on December 19, 1776, published a collection of essays appropriately called “The American Crisis”, Copies were immediately sent to Washington, who had his officers read the text to their men. Paine spoke directly to the soldiers themselves:

“Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered, yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value.”

“…that both officers and men, though greatly harassed and fatigued, frequently without rest, covering, or provision, the inevitable consequences of a long retreat, bore it with a manly and martial spirit. All their wishes centered in one, which was, that the country would turn out and help them to drive the enemy back.” And finally………

“I call not upon a few, but upon all: not on this state or that state, but on every state: up and help us; lay your shoulders to the wheel; better to have too much force than too little, when so great an object is at stake,” Let it be told to the future world, that in the depth of winter, when nothing but hope and virtue could survive, that the city and the country, alarmed at one common danger, came forth to meet and to repulse it.”

And then General Howe, Washington’s British counterpart, convinced victory was near, withdrew most of his forces to New York, for the holidays, leaving small garrisons behind, to cover the American units. Washington had also learned that the Trenton contingent was made up of Hessian support, not combat, troops.

Taking about half his force, Washington crossed the Delaware River on Christmas Night, marched 9 miles to Trenton, surprised the drowsy, half drunk Germans, who fought briefly, before surrendering. Several weeks later, this victory was repeated at Princeton.

By February 1777, most Americans not only believed fighting to create their own independent country was their national goal, but also that it was achievable. Paine’s words contributed to animating the public, reinvigorated the cause and the fighting spirit of the Continental Army.

Four years and nine months later, British General Cornwallis surrendered to General Washington, following the Battle of Yorktown, Virginia. .

2025: Paine’s Possible Take on US Politics: Paine’s earlier life in England and his role in the American Revolution, defined his strongest motivations: a passion for natural law, human dignity & equality, for individual rights & for freedom of religion and speech. With that in mind, what might his observations be today?