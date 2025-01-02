TAP casting call: The Man From Earth

Tred Avon Players (TAP) invites actors of all experience levels to audition for THE MAN FROM EARTH, a thought-provoking drama by Richard Schenkman. Based on the book by Jerome Bixby and directed by Cecile Storm, the production will run for seven performances from April 17–27, 2025, at the Oxford Community Center.

AUDITION DATES AND TIMES

Tue, Jan 14 at 6:30 pm

Wed, Jan 15 at 6:30 pm

AUDITION LOCATION

Avalon Theater

40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

PLAY SUMMARY

After history professor John Oldman unexpectedly resigns from the University, his startled colleagues impulsively invite themselves to his home, pressing him for an explanation. But they’re shocked to hear his reason for premature retirement: John claims he must move on because he is immortal, and cannot stay in one place for more than ten years without his secret being discovered. Tempers rise and emotions flow as John’s fellow professors attempt to poke holes in his story, but it soon becomes clear that his tale is as impossible to disprove as it is to verify. What starts out as a friendly gathering soon builds to an unexpected and shattering climax. Acclaimed science fiction writer Jerome Bixby, writer of the original ‘Star Trek’ and ‘The Twilight Zone’, originally conceived this story back in the early 1960’s. It would become his last great work.

CASTING

TAP will be casting 10 roles. All ages, genders, ethnicities, body types, abilities, and skill levels are welcome to audition and will be considered for roles.

John: A history professor who resigns from his job to move to a new home. He claims to be immortal and must move every ten years to avoid being discovered.

Harry: A biology professor.

Edith: An art history professor.

Dan: An anthropologist.

Sandy: A historian who is in love with John.

Art: An archaeology professor.

Linda: A young student.

Will: A psychiatrist and physician.

A psychiatrist and physician. Two Movers that will double as our orchestra.

Readings will be selected scenes from the script provided during the audition. You can reach director Cecile Storm by emailing [email protected] for any special accommodations.

PRODUCTION CREW

TAP also needs a production crew – sets, lights, sound, costumes, and stage crew. If you are interested, come to any audition to find out more information or send an email to [email protected].

ABOUT TRED AVON PLAYERS

Founded in 1982, the Tred Avon Players is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to enrich, educate and entertain its community by providing a high-quality theater experience. Hundreds of local performers, stagehands, audience members and donors have been the backbone of its success throughout the decades. To learn how you can get involved and to purchase tickets for upcoming shows, visit www.tredavonplayers.org and follow Facebook and Instagram.