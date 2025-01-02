Chestertown advances traffic safety with major improvements

Chestertown is set to see significant traffic safety improvements following recent discussions between local officials and the Maryland State Highway Administration (MSHA). Residents Michael McDowell and David Bowering, vocal advocates for pedestrian safety, have been collaborating with MSHA representatives Ken Fender, District Engineer, and Rich Baker, Assistant District Engineer for Traffic, to address concerns and implement solutions.

Immediate Safety Measures in Progress

At a town council meeting on Monday, December 16, Fender and Baker outlined several key projects designed to improve safety. One of the most notable initiatives is the installation of six solar-powered Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacons (RRFBs) at two critical pedestrian crossings: four at the two adjacent crossings at North Queen Street and Maple Avenue, and two at North Kent Street and Washington Avenue. These devices are expected to be operational before the start of the 2025-2026 school year.

Additionally, MSHA is modifying traffic signals at the intersection of State Route 213 and Cross Street /Philosophers Terrace to eliminate confusion for left-turning vehicles. A “No Turn on Red” signs has already been installed at the 7-11 corner and left and right turn arrows will be added to the multiple traffic lights. To guide vehicles more safely through the intersection, “puppy tracks” will be added to the road surface, slowing down traffic and improving navigation for drivers.

Broader Infrastructure Upgrades

Looking ahead, MSHA is working on corridor improvements along U.S. Route 291 to the Chester River. These upgrades include significant sidewalk enhancements and a redesigned pedestrian crossing at the Route 291 and Route 213 intersection. Preliminary designs are already in progress, and Fender assured the council there are no anticipated delays.

Crosswalk upgrades throughout the town are planned for completion by spring. Meanwhile, near Gateway Park and Flatland Road, MSHA has shifted from a previously proposed sidewalk project to designing a roundabout. This change was prompted by the complexity of relocating to over a dozen utilities, with the roundabout deemed a safer and more efficient alternative. The project will utilize a Preliminary Environmental Linkage Study (PELS) to streamline planning.

Collaboration and Optimism

McDowell, who attended the meeting, expressed satisfaction with the progress and praised state officials for their responsiveness and collaboration with the town. Fender highlighted the productive partnership with Chestertown’s task force and emphasized that, despite the bureaucratic hurdles of statewide protocols, progress is steady.

The Role of Driver Responsibility

Despite these planned improvements, Fender reminded residents that road safety ultimately depends on responsible driving. He urged drivers to avoid distractions like texting or using cell phones, noting that even the most advanced safety measures cannot prevent accidents caused by negligence. Chestertown Police Chief Ron Dixon reinforced this message, commending the town’s efforts to enforce existing traffic regulations.

Looking Ahead

Fender assured council members that these projects, particularly those focused on pedestrian safety, are unlikely to face delays despite infrastructure challenges statewide. Residents can expect safer roads and improved pedestrian pathways as Chestertown continues to prioritize safety through a collaborative and proactive approach.