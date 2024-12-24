TALL SHIPS by Meredith Davies Hadaway

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TALL SHIPS

They glide into our small

waterfront, behemoths

from another era, rigging lit

to glitter in both sky and water.

Maritime cathedrals, masts

and sails for buttresses, floating

out of time and place,

as only beauty can. Sure, our

past is troubled, and the future

is unclear. But the stars that blink

beyond these wavering pennants—

long-extinguished, across

enormous distances—their light

still reaches us.

—Meredith Davies Hadaway

“Tall Ships,” from [Among the Many Disappearing Things] by Meredith Davies Hadaway, as performed with Joe Holt, piano, at a recent Mainstay concert. “Falling Sky,” watercolor, by Greg Mort.