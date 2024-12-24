End of year musings by Maria Grant

I wish all Spy readers a wondrous holiday and a new year filled with peace and joy. As the year winds down, I find myself reflecting on these past months. Here is a poem I wrote about such reflections.



Still life

So many rooftops, tabletops, stovetops have I claimed

Rooms measured, chairs arranged for conversations fraught with nuance

Walls painted, changed from light to dark, shadow striped and glazed

Gardens tilled, planted, weeded, and refigured

Endless bouquets of flowers in tall vases

Fesh fruits and vegetables in bowls,

Arranged by color and size, cast in shadow and light

Books on shelves erudite and deep

Too much poetry? Too little prose?

A bit of theater in repose

A glass of sherry, a spot of port

To which political topic shall we resort in a year

Filled with division, destruction, and retort

Recycled thoughts like papers shredded and reconstituted

So much pretension, wasted time

Revisions turn from reductions to deductions

A denouement or yet another variation on a theme

Decisions made may bode more danger than first seen

Photographs flash freeze upon my screen.

Still life.

Maria Grant was principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm. While on the Eastern Shore, she focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.