Taking flight? Will Delmarva Review come in for a landing?

It’s hard to imagine the Delmarva Review ever having trouble finding writers eager to submit their work. However, in 2007, when the Eastern Shore Writers Association was a small group of about 12 members, its modest membership publication wasn’t exactly on the national radar. That is until Wilson Wyatt came along.

Wyatt, a writer, photographer, and former senior corporate communications officer was president of the Association at the time. For someone who once taught writing to corporate marketing teams filled with Ivy League graduates—“people who were brilliant but didn’t know how to write,” he said—the elements of strong writing have always been central to his life. When he moved to Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Wyatt sought out a thriving literary community, but what he found was something in need of nurturing.

“The Eastern Shore Writers Association had 12 members,” Wyatt said. “I thought, well, there must be some good writing here. And there was. People were looking for community, for connection. It just wasn’t very organized.”

Under his leadership, the membership grew to over 200 in two years. At the same time, Wyatt, who had also taken on responsibilities with the Bay to Ocean Writers Conference, started asking bigger questions about the ESWA’s membership publication: Why keep it small? Why not open it up to writers beyond the region and make it truly competitive?

Wyatt conducted a survey asking if members would support transforming the publication into an open, national literary journal—one that would accept submissions from anywhere, not just members. 96% of the members agreed.

“People didn’t want to submit their best work to a publication that would never be seen beyond the group,” Wyatt said. “They wanted something competitive, something with value. So that’s how Delmarva Review was born.”

Today, the Delmarva Review is regarded as a national literary achievement. What began with 200 submissions for its first issue has now grown to an annual flood of 4,000-6,000 entries from around the world—47 states, 19 countries, and counting. Since its inception, the journal has published work from 550 writers, dozens of whom have gone on to earn Pushcart Prize nominations and other accolades.

Still, Wyatt is the first to admit that Delmarva Review often has to overcome the perception of being a regional publication.

“We hear it all the time—‘Oh, that’s a regional journal.’ And I always have to explain: It’s not. Yes, the name reflects where we’re based, but our reach is global,” Wyatt said. “Interestingly, though, if you’re a writer from this area, you have a better statistical chance of being published here. If you’re deciding between the Georgia Review and the Delmarva Review, you’ve got a better shot with us—and we’re still publishing at a national level of quality.”

That focus on quality—and a strict adherence to the Delmarva Review’s mission—sets it apart. Every year, thousands of submissions are whittled down to around 60-70 pieces, each read and vetted multiple times by the journal’s volunteer editors.

“The secret is the quality of writing,” Wyatt said. “We stick to the mission of publishing the best work we receive, even if it means saying no to friends or familiar names. We’ve also published many authors for the very first time, which is equally exciting.”

One such author is Maxine Poe-Jensen, a St. Michaels High School senior and the first Delmarva Review’sYouth Writing Mentorship and Scholarship Award recipient. Her fictional short story, E Duo Unum, was featured in the journal’s 15th edition.

“It’s a rare opportunity for a high school student to be published in a literary journal of this caliber,” Wyatt said. The scholarship program, which pairs students with Delmarva Review editors, was funded by Talbot Arts and is an initiative Wyatt hopes will continue.

“The biggest challenge is finding a teacher willing to partner with us,” Wyatt said. “The money isn’t much, but the real value is the mentoring. That’s what sets it apart.”

As Wyatt reflects on the Delmarva Review’s 16-year journey, he notes the consistency of its mission and, surprisingly, its quality. The recently released Best of Delmarva Review Anthology: 2008-2023 showcases what Wyatt calls “the best of the best” from the journal’s history—475 pages of poetry, fiction, and nonfiction from 75 authors.

“The anthology gave us a chance to look back,” Wyatt said. “We weren’t sure what we’d find revisiting the first issue. But we were surprised. The quality of the writing in that very first issue—with just 200 submissions—was strong. It held up.”

The cover photograph of the anthology—a great egret poised for takeoff—is Wyatt’s work. The editors, he said, chose it for its metaphorical resonance.

“We liked the idea of ‘taking flight,’” Wyatt said. “For writers, it’s a metaphor for launching new work. But for some of us on the editorial team, it also represents our readiness to step away.”

After 16 years as Delmarva Review’s executive editor, Wyatt is contemplating his next chapter—and he’s not alone. Several genre editors, who have devoted countless hours to reading, editing, and curating, are also considering handing over the reins.

“We’re at a high point,” Wyatt said. “If there’s ever a time to step back, this is it. But the question remains: Who will take it on? We’re open to inquiries and hope to decide early next year.”

Is Wyatt convincible to stay?

“Maybe,” he said. “For an interim period, if the goal is to transition to someone who shares the same vision of publishing exceptional writing without borders.”

And if this truly is the end?

“I’ll finally get back to writing my own work,” Wyatt said. “I was halfway through a novel before all this started.” However, Wyatt seems at peace with whatever happens next. If this anthology marks the journal’s final flight, it is a triumphant one—a testament to 16 years of exceptional storytelling and the thousands of writers whose words have taken off from its pages.

“Sometimes you have to stop and look at what’s been accomplished,” Wyatt said. “We’ve done what we set out to do—and then some.”

Whether Delmarva Review continues to soar or finally comes in for a landing, one thing is sure: its legacy is already written, and it’s a beautiful one.

