Chestertown Flashback: Happy Holidays to all

The eight day festival of Chanukah begins on December 25th this year, coinciding with Christmas, and overlapping with Kwanzaa from the 26th to January 1. These holidays all share traditions including candles and light at the darkest time of the year, food and feasting, gift-giving, and of course music and singing.

With all these holidays in mind, we have a wintry scene and a one-horse open sleigh for this holiday week’s Flashback Photo. More information about Kwanzaa, Chanukah, and Christmas traditions around the world is available at the links provided.

Happy Holidays and Happy New Year to all! Image courtesy of Historical Society of Kent County.