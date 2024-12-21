Remembering William “Bill” Matthews III

William B. Matthews III, affectionately known as “Bill,” passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on December 13, 2024, at Compass Hospice in Centreville, Maryland. He was 80 years old.

Born November 24th, 1944 to William Bernard Matthews Jr and Mary Louisa (Bowen) Matthews, he grew up in Baltimore and graduated from St. Paul’s School for Boys where he played lacrosse and football. His father was the director of boating for the state of Maryland and Bill spent much of his youth boating on the Chesapeake Bay. Some of his fondest childhood memories were spending summers on his grandparents (Henry and Blanche Bowen) farm in Church Hill, MD. In his teens he picked up the guitar and taught himself how to play. At St. Paul’s he was a member of the guitar and jazz club and frequented Baltimore’s coffeehouses and music venues.

Bill attended Washington College in Chestertown, MD. While there, he became known as “Chestertown Fats” at the local pool hall. He made many life-long friendships in Chestertown.

Bill honorably answered his country’s call to duty and served in the US Army Corps of Engineers, 66th Engineer Company, during the Vietnam War as a topographical surveyor and club manager. He even recorded an album with fellow soldiers in Vietnam. He was stationed at Long Binh during the “Tet Offensive”.

After military service, he earned his B.A. in Humanities at Washington College class of’71. By this time, he had already started a family with Dawn (Fischbach) Huenink, and welcomed their first child in 1970.

After college, Bill and Dawn moved to New Hampshire and opened restaurants Nellie Stewart’s Place, and then The Pitcher Mountain Inn, which was featured in Gourmet magazine. They also welcomed two more children. In the 1980s, Bill worked as a comptroller in the computer industry. He also co-authored The Pitcher Mountain Inn Cookbook with Dawn, published by Yankee Magazine. In NH he met fellow musicians Don “Mad Dog” Wright and Brian Cartwright and played in the jazz trio “Wright On Jazz”, often performing at the popular venues, The Folkway and Nelson Coffeehouse.

He moved back to Maryland in 1988 and continued to work as a comptroller. In Maryland, he connected with Tom McHugh and formed the band The Banjo Man & Bill, and then Guys & Doll along with Tom Anthony and Sue Matthews. His favorite, though, was when his son, Guthrie Matthews played with him. Bill was a notable figure in the Eastern Shore music scene, he performed regularly at local venues, and abroad.

On September 10, 1999, Bill married the love of his life, Irene (Dillien) Matthews. Together, they shared 25 cherished years of companionship surrounded by friends, family, food, music, and many grandchildren.

An avid and self-taught musician, chef, and photographer, Bill’s legacy of kindness and creativity will continue to inspire all who were fortunate to know him. Bill’s welcoming warmth, depth of knowledge, artistry, his comforting smile and twinkle in his eye will be deeply missed.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Irene; children Lillian Rachael Belanger (Dean Balthaser) of Womelsdorf, PA, Guthrie Bowen Matthews (Michelle LaBrie) of Centreville, MD, Anna Louisa Nguyen (Ninja Cuong) of Reading, MA and stepdaughter Victoria (Campion) Rosati (Michael) of Grasonville, MD, eleven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents William B. Matthews Jr. and Mary Louisa (Bowen) Matthews, and sister Anne (Matthews) Childress.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate staff of Compass Hospice for their exceptional care and dedication to providing comfort to Bill during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Hospice of Centreville, Maryland or The Mainstay in Rock Hall, MD.