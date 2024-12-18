Let’s Talk About It: A mental health perspective after 10 years with For All Seasons CEO Beth Anne Dorman

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Beth Anne Dorman, President/CEO of For All Seasons is celebrating 10 years at the organization’s helm. Since its founding in 1986 to provide mental health and rape crisis services to the Mid-Shore, the agency has grown to be a $9.9 million nonprofit, transforming its work culture, and sustaining the agency’s vision to serve anyone regardless of ability to pay. Today, For All Seasons is respected for its innovation and operational excellence, reaching an ever-growing clientele statewide and creating a model of care that is unique not only to this region but to this country.

“Looking back, in 2014, the agency needed to shift its path after experiencing nearly two decades of financial instability. With the help of several key partners – Alice Ryan and the Merriwold Fund, Richard Marks and Amy Haines of the Dock Street Foundation, and John Valliant of the Grayce B. Kerr Fund – the foundation was set to support the needed turnaround. We focused intently on rebuilding and bolstering the weak spots in the agency’s business model through ethical leadership and a commitment to transparency while building an amazing team of staff and board trustees,” comments Dorman.

“Decision-making through a sustainability lens and a people-centered approach keeps us laser-focused on meeting the community’s needs. We have developed our team of experts and invested in our training program to keep all staff up to date on best practices in the fields of mental health and sexual assault services.”

Dorman’s early introduction to the work of research professor Brené Brown has significantly influenced her leadership style. Brown’s Dare to Lead™ leadership model is one of leading with courage instead of fear, which has enabled Dorman and her team to take risks. Dorman and Lesa Mulcahy, Chief Clinical Officer at For All Seasons, were trained by Brown and continue to be one of less than 250 trainers in the country for the Dare to Lead™ leadership program. After training all the For All Seasons team members, in 2025 the Dare to Lead™ trainings will be offered to community leaders to help them enhance their roles in the community.

When asked about what the “secret sauce” in the agency’s success has been, Dorman points to the agency’s mission of serving a greater good in the community through partnerships. She explains, “We are at our best when we create a culture of ‘We do it better together.’ A culture that leans into meeting the needs, serving the community, and showing up for one another. If we look at all aspects of what makes a rural community thrive, it’s partnership, collaboration, and a “yes” mindset. You know it’s working when we hit a barrier, and instead of giving up, we work together to figure out another way.”

Over the years, For All Seasonws has reached out to partner with organizations like the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MCASA), the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy (GOCPP), and the Veteran and Military Support Alliance (VAMSA) to influence policies and access for mental health services. Locally, the agency has partnered with local law enforcement, public and private schools, the healthcare community, the business sector, and civic organizations across the Mid-Shore to create innovative programs and delivery of services to meet the changing needs of rural mental healthcare. This led to For All Seasons being named Maryland’s 2022 Community Star by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) demonstrating that the agency has become an influencer in mental health regionally and nationally.

“In addition to being a huge presence in her community making sure For All Seasons meets the needs of sexual assault survivors throughout the Mid-Shore, Beth Anne Dorman is also a leader statewide. As President of the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MCASA) Board of Directors, she makes sure rape crisis centers across the state of Maryland have the resources and support they need,” comments Lisae C. Jordan, Esq., Executive Director, MCASA.

Dorman points to several challenges facing rural mental health care on the Shore today.

“Rural communities need a comprehensive continuum of care delivery system to reduce such rural barriers to services as transportation shortfalls and reduced numbers of clinicians to serve patients. Implementing telehealth before the pandemic enabled us to move to a fully remote business within five days of the statewide shutdown. Because of this, we were able to make healthcare accessible to so many more people. For All Seasons also launched to full fidelity the first successful Open Access Mental Health delivery system to handle same-day appointments for mental health which has also improved access for clients in crisis,” Dorman shares.

“Over the years with Beth Anne Dorman’s leadership, the agency has grown in physical locations throughout the entire Mid-Shore. For once we have health care access, behavioral mental health care access, and rape crisis access for an entire region. It’s a big win for folks who need it most,” states Jefferson L. Ghrist, MD State Delegate.

Reaching special populations with mental health services has also been important to the work of Dorman and her team. For veteran families, the agency established a Veteran and Military Family Mental Health Program which addresses the unique barriers veterans, and their families face with deployments, sexual assaults, and trauma. The agency’s newest program, Talbot FiRST™ First Responder Support Team, is a unique collaboration between law enforcement, paramedics, and firefighters to provide mental health peer support and reduce the stigma associated with mental health issues.

“Veterans often have trouble accessing services, particularly in mental health. Having a program where veterans, military, and their families can access care with ease – to include making appointments within 24 hours, has such a huge impact,” adds Eric Johnson, Executive Director, of Veteran and Military Support Alliance (VAMSA).

“Other programs we are growing include our Latino Support Services for the region –especially with our migrant community in Dorchester County. In addition, our Anti-Human Trafficking Program builds community awareness and serves victims and their families on the Mid-Shore. Finally, our Center for Learning is helping to increase the number of highly skilled mental health clinicians across the state with in-person and virtual trainings to address the high levels of trauma and more complex mental health needs arising today,” Dorman adds.

For All Seasons’ Center for Learning has focused on training and strengthening the expertise of the agency’s clinical team with training in critical areas such as trauma and attachment disorders. 100% of For All Seasons service providers are trauma-certified and certified in cultural competency, and military assistance.

“We are committed to building stronger clinicians in our region and state through our webinar and workshop offerings,” Dorman shares.

In addition to training mental health professionals, the agency has sponsored such national and international mental health authors/speakers as Stuart Ablon, Nataly Kogan, and Dr. Mariel Buqué to speak to the community at large. By offering these presentations free of charge, the agency hopes that everyone in the community will gain the knowledge and skills to live healthier and more abundant lives.

“We will continue to promote self-care in communities across the Shore, including schools, private businesses, and public and nonprofit organizations. Our educational programming and outreach will continue to reduce mental health stigma and empower all to seek help. We believe that investing in community-based mental health education and outreach is a core pillar in the continuum of care offered,” Dorman states.

“We have seen the impact of For All Seasons’ work at Talbot County Public Schools as the agency now provides school-based services to our students regardless of their ability to pay . . . These opportunities help bring much-needed awareness and resources to issues facing so many of our students and families,” comments Dr. Sharon Pepukayi, Superintendent of Talbot County Public Schools.

This is all happening at a critical time when For All Seasons is outgrowing its space. According to Dorman, the agency is expanding its office space in Cambridge and Chestertown and is actively working toward increasing its capacity in Easton. The For All Seasons’ Board of Directors and leadership shares a commitment to creatively increase capacity to meet the ever-growing needs of the region. The Mid-Shore Regional Council recently ranked For All Seasons as a high priority for needing critical funding to increase capacity to serve the region.

For All Seasons is charting a bold course of action to bring comprehensive, whole-system solutions to the mental health crisis, transforming care delivery on the Eastern Shore and throughout the state while also serving as a national model of building a comprehensive continuum of care for underserved rural populations.

“What has been accomplished with Beth Anne’s leadership is remarkable. What has happened in this community is a greater degree of understanding of how mental illness affects all of us. No one is left untouched. . . For All Seasons can now provide all the support that is needed when someone needs a place to go and families need support on the Eastern Shore,” comments Richard Marks, Founder of Dock Street Foundation.

“We could not do what we do without our grantors and donors. They have stood alongside us at critical junctures in the last ten years. We have tremendous support from the community and without that, we would not be able to meet the growing mental health needs,” Dorman concludes.

A video on Beth Anne Dorman’s 10th anniversary with For All Seasons can be seen through this link https://bit.ly/BethAnne10yr.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across the Mid-Shore and throughout the state of Maryland. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.

