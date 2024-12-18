Chester River Chorale’s holiday concerts enthrall audiences

The Chorale of 100-plus voices, under the direction of Artistic Director Alexis Ward and Assistant Director Stephanie LaMotte and accompanied by a professional chamber orchestra, performed two sold-out performances to nearly 600 attendees in Chestertown. On Sunday afternoon, the Chorale combined with the Easton Choral Arts Society with Assistant Director Amy Morgan for a special performance in Wilmington DE drawing hundreds more.

The choirs performed songs separately, as combined groups and, ultimately, with the full force of both choirs, the audience, the piano and the pipe organ! The focus on well-known carols expressed the joy of the season and, as captured by one attendee, “truly filled our hearts with the Christmas spirit!”

We thank all of our audiences for their support and engagement. We thank our Chestertown audiences for their generous gifts of food for the Community Food Pantry and we thank the presenting sponsor and many advertisers in the 2024 Holiday program.

The Chorale will have only a short break before our weekly rehearsals begin again Monday, January 13, at 6:30 pm at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown (PCC). The PCC website is https://www.presbyterianchestertown.org. All singers are invited to join the Chester River Chorale. No audition is required, and music is provided. If you are interested, please come to one or both of the first two rehearsals and see if we are a good fit for you.

If you decide to join, dues are $75 per semester for new and returning members (students are free). You can pre-register by filling out the singer registration form found on the website:

https://www.chesterriverchorale.org/about/join/. You can also register in person.

Save the Date: At least two spring concerts titled “Angels,” will be presented. Concerts are scheduled at PCC for the evening of Friday, April 11th and the afternoon of Saturday, April 12th.