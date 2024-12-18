UM Shore Regional Health announces 2025 childbirth and parent education courses

The Birthing Center at UM Shore Regional Health’s Shore Medical Center at Easton provides classes related to childbirth, parenting and breastfeeding throughout the year. The Birthing Center team recently released their 2025 course flyer and offers a simple online registration process to assist new parents and caregivers.

All childbirth and education classes are free of cost, but advance registration is required for all classes. Care partners are encouraged to attend classes with their birthing partners.

Caregivers who are interested in attending an upcoming course may visit our easy online 2025 Prenatal Class Registration form and submit your request quickly.

All classes are held in-person at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton’s Nick Rajacich Health Education Center, as follows:

Understanding Labor – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Classes will take place January 4, February 1, March 1, April 5, May 3, June 7, August 2, September 6, October 4, November 1 and December 6. This course provides information on the signs of labor, stages of labor and labor contractions. Skilled Birthing Center team members discuss options for comfort techniques and pain management, laboring positions, medical procedures, and recovery following delivery.

New Mom, New Baby – 9 a.m. to noon on February 8, April 12 June 14, August 9, October 11 and December 13. This course provides an overview of care for the birthing person and child, from the time of delivery to two weeks following delivery (postpartum). Birthing Center team members provide information about postpartum care, emotions and stress, intimacy and sexuality, returning to work and birth control options. Course participants also learn about newborn care, including feeding, diapering, bathing, circumcision care and infant safety.

Breastfeeding – 9 a.m. to noon on January 11, March 8, May 10, July 12, September 13 and November 8. Birthing Center team members discuss tips and techniques for successful breastfeeding, including latch and positioning, and maintaining milk supply.

UM SRH certified lactation consultants also offer information for expectant and new parents about the benefits of breastfeeding for the birthing person and baby, along with tips and techniques for successful breastfeeding. For information regarding breastfeeding support offered by appointment via videoconference or in-person — outside of scheduled class time — contact 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.

For more information about the award-winning Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, visit umshoreregional.org/birthing. UM Shore Regional Health is a member hospital of the University of Maryland Medical System.



