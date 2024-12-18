Chesapeake Forum’s Preview Party lights up post-holidays

After the tinsel has settled and the last of Santa’s helpers has gone back to the North Pole, it will be time to join Chesapeake Forum for its annual Winter Preview Party on Wednesday, January 8th at the Academy Art Museum, Easton from 3:30 – 6 PM. The event is free, but reservations are required at https://chesapeakeforum.org.

Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments while getting a first look at what is coming up at the Chesapeake Forum this winter. Brief video clips from each Chesapeake Forum teacher will explain what their course is about and what students can expect. There are a wide variety of subjects on offer from cooking, local history, global events to literature, museum trips, personal enrichment and more. Classes open for registration January 9th at 7 AM.

Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization that provides lifelong educational opportunities for residents of the eastern shore. To receive Chesapeake Forum’s newsletter, please send your name and contact information to [email protected].