Wine of the Week: Pietraluna IGP

This weekend we will taste a new wine to our collection, the Pietraluna IGP $14.75) from the Agricola Felline in Manduria, Puglia.

Agricola Felline’s story began with Gregorio Perrucci, who was born into a family of farm laborers. He became an expert grafter (of fruit trees, not dishonest activities) for the noble families in Manduria. He returned unharmed from WWII and after the Agrarian Reform Act mandated that noble families must convey much of their land to the peasants who had worked the land for generations, Perrucci realized his dream of having his own vineyard.

Gregorio became a pioneer in more ways than one. He was the first champion of Puglia’s indigenous grape, Primitivo, and he was the first to undertake studying Puglia’s many different soils of white, black, and red earth and also sand to better understand how to his grapes could best thrive.

The Fellini Farm began operating in 1996 and a year later Gregory Perrucci founded the Accademia dei Racemi project, with the goal of identifying and bringing Puglia’s indigenous grapes to market. Now in the third generation of the family Perrucci’s management, there is new winery and tasting room.

Felline’s Pietraluna (Moonstone) IGP is 100% negroamaro grape. Even though this translates as “little black bitter one”, I love its taste of blackberry and plum and its medium body. If you like Syrah, this one’s for you. Pair with Piazza’s pasta with red sauce, burgers or pizza with black olives.

Come join me on Friday from noon to 5:45 and Saturday from noon to 4:45 in Piazza’s “mini tasting room”.

Piazza Italian Market is located in Talbot Town Shopping Center, at the intersection of Harrison Street and North Washington Street in historic downtown Easton.

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.