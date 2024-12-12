Socks from Santa

Following happy visits with many delighted children at his Fountain Park house on Saturday, Dec. 7, Santa Claus presented 150 pairs of new socks to Paul McDonald, President of the Chestertown Lions Club. Santa proudly noted that “his elves had been furiously knitting them for months. They will be happy to know the cozy warm socks are going to good homes!”

Every year the Chestertown Lions Club’s Christmas Socks program distributes small gifts with hand-signed cards to men and women who live in local nursing and retirement care facilities. This year the socks are being delivered to the Resorts at Chester Manor and Chestertown Nursing & Rehabilitation.

This year the Christmas Socks program is led by Lions Club member Jim Bogden (a very close friend of Santa’s), with guidance from Lion Mary Lou Pagella, who ran the popular program for several years.

The Chestertown Lions Club strives to promote the principles of good government and good citizenship, take an active interest in the civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of the community, encourage service-minded people to serve their community without personal financial reward, and to encourage efficiency and promote high ethical standards in commerce, industry, professions, public works and private endeavors. For more information on the club or to become a member, please visit www.Chestertownlions.org