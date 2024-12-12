Rhythm Xpress to Perform at Church Hill Theatre

RhythmXpress will be bringing dance magic to the Churchill Theatre as they show that “All the World’s a Stage” on Wednesday, December 18th at 7 pm. This one night only program will include solo, partner and group choreography set to a variety of favorite songs from famous stage productions, including Wicked, Aladdin, The Sound of Music, Hairspray, and more! This year’s production will also feature guest performers from Dancing on the Shore, as well as featured trumpet soloist Dr. Ryan Asprion of the Gunston School.

RhythmXpress, LLC provides competitive and leadership opportunities for dancers with various intellectual disabilities. Coached by Jacki Moreland, founder of Beyond the Ballroom, RhythmXpress was featured recently at the 2024 Global Down Syndrome Gala in Washington DC. The company has provided support and entertainment for numerous charitable organizations, including GiGi’s Playhouse and the Special Olympics Maryland Polar Bear Plunge. Dancers will include International Special Olympic DanceSport champion and 2024 Chesapeake Classic Top Pro-Am Male, Robert Wallop, as well as Certified Special Olympic Athlete Leaders Abby Gibbons and Alicia Gogue. Other dancers are Michelle Andrade, Olivia August, Jamie Hobbs, Michael Maskell, and Thomas Rickloff.

Church Hill Theatre is delighted to host this special event in its historic Art Deco theater at 103 Walnut Street in Church Hill, Maryland. RhythmXpress will entertain audiences of all ages. Tickets are $20 cash per person and can be purchased at the door to support both the Church Hill Theatre and the RhythmXpress Dance Team. Join us earlier at 6:15 to take a photo with Santa. There will be raffle tickets available (cash only) for some great prize baskets, as well as some Church Hill theatre concessions for sale. The dancers are excited to showcase their talents and look forward to sharing this fun evening with you!