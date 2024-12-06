Chestertown Flashback: A tip of the top-hat to A Dickens of a Christmas Weekend

A hearty good day to all on this festive Dickens weekend! Fittingly for this time of year, we present an image hailing from the Victorian era for this day’s recollection. Entitled “1895 Radcliffe Cross,” the photograph bestows a window into an age of horse-drawn carriages, extravagantly puffed and festooned raiment, the genteel pastime of croquet, and stately poses for formal family portraits.

Prithee enjoy the merriments and jollifications of Chestertown’s festival weekend. We entreat thee to visit the Historical Society in your travels up and down the High Street. We shall entertain prolonged hours of operation on First Friday this every evening, and likewise on the morrow from 10 of the clock in the forenoon until the close of the day at 4 pm. A delightful assortment of learned volumes, festive adornments, and curiosities may be found within. Image courtesy of the Historical Society.