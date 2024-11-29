Delmarva Community Services Needs cold weather shelter monitors & funds for winter months

Delmarva Community Services (DCS) in Cambridge seeks compassionate people to serve as paid shelter monitors for the Dorchester County Cold Weather Shelter from December 1, 2024, through March 31, 2025, at the Salvation Army Site at 200 Washington Street in Cambridge. Weeknight and weekend evenings and overnight shifts are available.

To support the Cold Weather Shelter in Cambridge, the Cold Weather Shelter Committee is holding a 50/50 raffle fundraiser. Tickets are $5 each and are being sold at the Delmarva Community Action Center at 2450 Cambridge Beltway in Cambridge, the Chesapeake Grove Intergenerational Center at 108 Chesapeake Street in Cambridge, and the DCS Hurlock site at 6210 Shiloh/Church Hurlock Road in Hurlock. A drawing for the raffle winner will be held on Sunday, December 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Shelter Site at 200 Washington Street in Cambridge.

“DCS is partnering with the Salvation Army, the City of Cambridge, and Dorchester County community volunteers to provide this critical service during the winter months. Many of our neighbors in Dorchester County require the shelter’s support. We hope the community will help us make this happen by serving as a shelter monitor or buying a raffle ticket,” comments Michelle L. Nichols, Community Action Program Director, Delmarva Community Services, Inc.

For further information contact Michelle Nichols at 410-901-2991 or [email protected].

Delmarva Community Services Inc. (DCS) is a multi-service organization founded in 1974 that serves individuals with developmental disabilities, seniors, and individuals living in poverty, as well as provides childcare and transportation services. Donations can be made at www.dcs.org by clicking the Give to DCS link. For services, please call 410-221-1900.