Bookplate author event: The Word Girls December 7

Back by popular demand! The Bookplate is continuing their 2024 season of author events with “The Word Girls” on Saturday, December 7th. Guests are welcome to join Meredith Davies Hadaway, Erin Murphy, Amanda Newell and the Bookplate staff for a reading and book signing at 4pm at The Bookplate. All three poets have new books out this year; [Among the Many Disappearing Things], Fluent in Blue, and Postmortem Say.

Three award-winning poets, “The Word Girls” share connections to Chestertown and Washington College as alumni and faculty/staff, former and current. “The Word Girls” have been lauded for poems that deal with environmental and social issues with humor, sensitivity and poignancy that appeal to a wide readership.

Meredith Davies Hadaway is the author of five books of poetry including Small Craft Warning, a collaboration with artist Marcy Dunn Ramsey. Her latest collection, [Among the Many Disappearing Things] was issued this fall from Grayson Books. Her previous collection, At the Narrows, was winner of the Delmarva Book Prize. She is the recipient of a Maryland Individual Artist Award, fellowships from the Virginia Center for Creative Arts and holds an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts. She is currently the Sophie Kerr Poet-in-Residence at

Washington College.

Erin Murphy is the author or editor of more than a dozen books, including Fluent in Blue (Grayson Books, 2024) and Human Resources (forthcoming from Salmon Poetry). Her work has appeared in Ecotone, Diode, Women’s Studies Quarterly, The Best of Brevity, Best Microfiction 2024, and elsewhere. Her awards include a Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Prize, two Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards, and a Best of the Net award. She is professor of English at Penn State Altoona and serves as Poet Laureate of Blair County, Pa., and Poetry Editor of The Summerset Review.

Amanda Newell is the author of Postmortem Say (Červená Barva 2024) and I Will Pass Even to Acheron, a winner of Rattle’s 2021 chapbook prize. Her poetry has appeared or is forthcoming in Barrow Street, Bellevue Literary Review, Cimarron Review, and elsewhere. A graduate of Warren Wilson’s MFA Program, she has received scholarships or fellowships from Bread Loaf Writers’; Conference, The Frost Place, and The Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. She is an associate editor at Plume.

For more event details, or to reserve your seats, contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. These events are free and open to the public, but reservations are recommended. The Bookplate will continue their event series on Wednesday, December 11th with John Wasowicz. The Bookplate is located at 112 S. Cross Street in Chestertown.