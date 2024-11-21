Shelter Alliance meets today at 7th Day Adventist Church

Shelter Alliance will meet today from 4:00-6:00 pm at the 7th Day Adventist Church.

The recently formed organization’s mission, “To provide a year-round shelter for the homeless and unhoused with a continuum of programming to move clients from a state of dependency to that of self-sufficiency,” will meet to discuss their goals:

Four-to-Six-Month Plan:

Provide emergency, short-term shelter for the homeless/unhoused

Secure funding necessary for cold-weather months shelter placements

Committees to develop 12-month work plan with discrete objectives and detailed

tactics to achieve each objective.

Build brand and community awareness

Six-to-Twelve Month Plan:

Acquire and operate a permanent facility

Develop sustainable funding stream to support operations

Committees to develop Year Two work plans.

Monthly Committee Reports:

What did your committee accomplish over the past 30 days?

What does your committee plan to accomplish over the next 30 days?

What, if any support, does your committee need to move forward as planned?

Everyone is invited to attend and volunteers for this long-term project are sought. To find out more about Shelter alliance, email Carol Niemand at [email protected]

The Seventh Day Adventist Church is at 305 N Kent St, Chestertown.