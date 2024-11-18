Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s Holiday Joy Concerts: A Magical Celebration of the Season featuring Tenor Jonathan Pierce Rhodes

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is spreading seasonal cheer with its Holiday Joy Concerts this December. The concerts will feature festive favorites and special guest soloist Jonathan Pierce Rhodes, the celebrated young tenor known for his resounding voice and captivating performances.

The Holiday Joy Concerts will take place on Thursday, December 5 at 7:30 PM at Todd Hall Performing Arts Center in Wye Mills, MD, Saturday, December 7 at 7:00 PM at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes, DE and Sunday, December 8 at 3:00 PM at the Performing Arts Center in Salisbury, MD

Led by Grammy Award winning Music Director Michael Repper, the concert program will feature a blend of orchestral holiday favorites and stunning vocal solos by Jonathan Pierce Rhodes. Audiences can expect a festive mix of timeless classics such as It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Winter Wonderland, and Sleigh Ride, as well as beloved carols like Silent Night and O Holy Night, performed by Rhodes. Also included in the program are the popular White Christmas, In the Bleak Midwinter, and a special rendition of T’was the Night Before Christmas, with a narrator.

Rhodes, a recent graduate of the Washington National Opera’s prestigious Cafritz Young Artist Program, is quickly becoming one of the most exciting voices in opera today. Known for his powerful stage presence and rich tenor voice, he has performed with top-tier companies such as The Lyric Opera Chicago, Opera Parallele, and The Glimmerglass Festival. This season, Rhodes will also make his Carnegie Hall debut and appear in several high-profile opera productions, continuing to earn rave reviews for his expressive voice and artistry.

The Holiday Joy Concerts will be a perfect way to celebrate the season with loved ones. With a blend of orchestral warmth, spirited holiday music, and world-class solo performances, this concert is sure to create lasting memories for audiences of all ages.

For tickets and more information, visit the Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s website at www.midatlanticsymphony.org.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, Delaware Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

A complete schedule of the 2024-2025 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, venues, times, and other information is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org