Chester River Chorale’s “A Feast of Carols” Holiday Concerts promise to delight!

Step into a world of hearty Christmas cheer with the Chester River Chorale’s “A Feast of Carols” concerts on December 13 and 14. These festive concerts celebrate the timeless tradition of caroling, where singing for food and drink brings communities together in joyous harmony. Our program features beloved carol arrangements by renowned composers such as David Willcocks, John Rutter, Andrea Ramsey, James Mulholland, Alfred Burt, Emily Crocker, Ola Gjeilo, Sarah Quartel, Mack Wilburg, and Rollo Dilworth. Accompanied by a professional chamber orchestra, the Chorale will perform familiar melodies that resonate with audiences of all ages. The stage will be adorned with beautifully lit Christmas trees, creating a magical backdrop for the evening, and in the true spirit of the season, we are also hosting a food drive to support those in need within our local community.

Chester River Chorale sings to a packed house during the 2023 holiday concerts

Artistic Director Alexis Ward’s excitement is heartfelt. “I’m thrilled to share ‘A Feast of Carols’ with our community. The beautiful arrangements of these traditional carols bring a new, vibrant energy to melodies that people have cherished for centuries. It’s a joy to celebrate these timeless tunes in such a fresh and exciting way.”

Chestertown concerts are Friday, December 13th at 7:30 pm and Saturday, December 14th at 4:00 pm at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown. Bring an item to donate to the Food Pantry as we spread the hope of the season beyond the concert walls.

Chester River Chorale concerts pack the house so, new this season, tickets for the Chestertown concerts may be reserved online – A Feast of Carols tickets . There will be a limited number of walk-in seats available, but this event sells out! We encourage everyone to Reserve your tickets now and Make a donation (suggested $20 per adult, children free) to join us for unforgettable concerts of music, community, and holiday cheer!

If you can’t join our Chestertown concerts, the Chorale is presenting a special concert, Hark, What Music! , in collaboration with the Easton Choral Arts Society on Sunday, December 15th at 3 pm at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware. Can’t wait to see you in Chestertown and/or Wilmington!