Tom Anthony – a celebration of life at The Mainstay December 1

The Mainstay in Rock Hall is proud to host a Remembrance and Celebration of Life for friend and local musician Tom Anthony on Sunday, December 1. Tom passed away Wednesday, September 11th, 2024, at age 88. The general public is invited to attend.

Tom was born in Plainfield, NJ, in 1936, and was the oldest of four children. The only formal musical training Tom ever received was from Alexander Bellow, a classical guitar teacher, in NYC. Otherwise, he was self-taught, and could pick up and play almost any stringed instrument.

Tom relocated to Chestertown, MD in 1986 where he built the house he lived in for the next 30+ years. During those years, he taught bass and guitar locally and at Washington College. He had hundreds of students, and made music a central part of their lives.

He also became a member of the Mainstay-based music group, “Guys and Doll,” with Sue Matthews, Tom McHugh, and Bill Matthews. Together they traveled to Ireland multiple times with various guests including John Harris, Jimmy Leahey, Meredith Hadaway, and Robert Redd.

The event at the Mainstay is scheduled 3 PM until 6 PM. Close friends will offer remembrances with both stories and their music.