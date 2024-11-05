Join Adkins Arboretum Dec. 2 at Longwood Gardens

Seasonal wonders for the senses await at Longwood Gardens! Longwood’s horticultural artists showcase botanical splendor at its best, using plants as their palette to create an extraordinary display of floral designs, festive trees and gardens of bold blooms. Adkins Arboretum will take its annual trip to Longwood on Mon., Dec. 2. All are welcome to join in this exciting day trip.

The Adkins group will be among the first to experience Longwood Reimagined, a three-year project that blends the visionary and the historic and is a collection of amazing new experiences. Stunning new buildings, wondrous indoor and outdoor gardens and surprising new guest experiences await, made all the more wonderful by the splendor of A Longwood Christmas.

This year’s A Longwood Christmas promises sights never seen before. Brand-new spaces decked out for the holidays give way to amazing new ways to celebrate the seasons. Visitors will revel in hundreds of thousands of lights, both indoors and out, marvel at astonishing feats of horticulture, ingenuity and creativity and delight in beauty at every turn. Gaze upon botanically inspired displays, explore enchanting treehouses, savor the sounds of the season and find new imaginative surprises that are sure to delight.

The trip runs from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. The bus departs Aurora Park Drive in Easton at 1 p.m. and will stop at the Route 50 westbound/Route 404 Park and Ride at 1:20 p.m. and the Route 301/291 Park and Ride in Millington at 1:45 p.m. It will depart for home at 8 p.m. The fee is $140 members, $175 non-members. Advance registration is required at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 100.