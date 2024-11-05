Enjoy the health benefits of Thanksgiving Day by Susan Covey

Have you always thought the traditional Thanksgiving meal was full of empty calories?

Not so! One ounce of turkey, for instance, provides 8 grams of protein as well as B vitamins, zinc, and selenium. We all know that it is also a source of tryptophan, an essential amino acid for making proteins and serotonin and a neurotransmitter that impacts mood.

Potatoes, which often get a bad rap, are a major source of carbohydrates, fiber, and vitamin C. Sweet potatoes are full of antioxidants and provide vitamins A, C, and manganese.

Bread Stuffing can give you protein, vitamin A, vitamin K, and 21% of your daily fiber.

Cranberries, though 90% water with the rest being fiber and carbs, also contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory, immunity-boosting properties.

Pumpkin is packed with nutrients that support your immune system, especially important during the winter months. One cup of cooked pumpkin has just 50 calories yet provides 245% of the RDA for vitamin A, plus vitamin C, E, iron, and folate.

Pumpkin Pie is synonymous with Thanksgiving and, in addition to providing the aforementioned array of vitamins and minerals, gives us protein, calcium and best of all, JOY!

Eat until your heart’s content…but please follow your meal with a brisk outdoor walk or the following workout!

TURKEY DAY WORKOUT

Triceps kickbacks

Upright rows

Reverse lunges

Knee lifts

External knee rotations

Y-arm raises

Deadlifts

Arm circles

Yawn stretches (interlocked fingers, palms out, reach out and up, taking a deep breath, arms down as you exhale.

Happy November!

Susan Covey is the fitness director at Acts Bayleigh Chase in Easton, Maryland.